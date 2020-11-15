Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Keen to open badminton academy in Himachal: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap

Keen to open badminton academy in Himachal: Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap

Nehwal said players from North India go to Hyderabad and Bangalore for coaching

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

International badminton players Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap with Himachal governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Sunday. (HT Photo )

Renowned international-level badminton players Saina Nehwal and her husband Parupalli Kashyap called-on Himachal governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday at the Raj Bhawan and said they wanted to open a badminton academy in Himachal Pradesh.

Nehwal said players from North India go to Hyderabad and Bangalore for coaching and should be able to avail international-level coaching in north India itself.

“Coaching is very important for playing on an international level and coaches should also be of the same level so that performance is maintained,” she said, adding that most players who did well nationally,were often unable to hold their own on international platforms.

Kashyap said many players went abroad to train at a high altitude while the same training could be provided in Himachal.

The governor honoured Nehwal and Kashyap with a Himachali cap and shawl and presented them with a picture of the Raj Bhawan as a memento. He said, “The youth of the state are very talented but do not get a good platform due to lack of facilities. Many players from Himachal are doing well internationally, but this number should be increased.”

Dattatreya said with the help of international players like them, the possibility of improving sports infrastructure in Himachal could be explored.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi in battle mode to rein in Covid-19 wave
Nov 16, 2020 00:01 IST
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as Bihar CM today
Nov 16, 2020 01:00 IST
205 calls reporting fires on Diwali day
Nov 16, 2020 01:54 IST
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Nov 15, 2020 21:35 IST

latest news

Bhai Dooj in Corona times: Actors talk about rejoicing the siblings bond
Nov 16, 2020 01:55 IST
Bhai Dooj special: Radhika Madan calls herself Jerry, brother Tom
Nov 16, 2020 01:42 IST
Four lives snuffed out in road mishaps in Haryana
Nov 16, 2020 01:24 IST
SpaceX readies for launch amid Musk’s illness
Nov 16, 2020 01:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.