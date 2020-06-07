Sections
Keventers CEO Sohrab Sitaram addresses online session on impact of Covid-19 on businesses at Chitkara University

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Keventers CEO Sohrab Sitaram (HT PHOTO)

Sohrab Sitaram, chief executive officer of Keventers, on Saturday addressed an online session organised by Chitkara University on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on business environment.

He was speaking through Chitkara University’s Facebook page which was accessed by people from across the country.

Speaking on maintaining a balance between financial viability and taking care of one’s health and protecting lives amid the Covid-19 crisis, Sitaram said, “One has to be extremely cautious while maintaining a balance between the two and everything must be done keeping in mind the best interests of those worst affected like daily wagers and other marginalised sectors.”

He spoke on new normal for the hospitality industry which will take a paradigm shift owing to the new circumstances.



Sitaram also spoke on the drop in the life span of new companies where average age of a company was 100 years earlier, which has now slipped to 20 years. So, frugal spending and reducing fixed costs is need of the hour, he added.

