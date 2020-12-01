Keylong records heaviest snowfall for November in 11 years

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the heaviest snowfall in 11 years for the month of November. (PTI)

Keylong, the headquarters of the tribal and remote district of Lahaul Spiti, recorded the heaviest snow spells in 11 years at 57 cm during November 2020.

About 58 cm of snow was recorded in 2009, in the same month, while in 2011 and from 2016 to 2018 there was no snow. In 2019, Keylong recorded 41.2 cm snow.

Himachal Pradesh received 43.1 mm precipitation during the month, which was 112% above normal, breaking a two-month long dry spell. In 2019, 49.1 mm rain was recorded, which was 142% above normal; and in 2018, 37.3mm rain was received, which was 84% above normal.

There was no rain in November 2016, the lowest for any year.

Manmohan Singh, director of the state’s meteorological department, said there were five rain/snow spells in HP this year, while the rest of the days were dry. All the 12 districts of the state had above normal rain.

A significant amount of precipitation occurred on November 16 and 26 with 43.1 mm recorded for the whole month.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state last month was recorded at –9.9 °C on November 27 in Keylong, while Una recorded the highest maximum temperature 31.3° C.

Snow and rain in isolated places at the higher hills are likely to occur on December 7.

Manmohan Singh said the weather was likely to remain clear throughout the state till December 6 and in the middle hills, lower hills and plains of the state till December 7.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from December 4” he added.

Weather was mostly dry throughout the state during the last 24 hours. Minimum and maximum temperatures were one to two degrees above normal.

Minimum temperatures in state Capital Shimla and Kufri were 10.3°C and and 9.5 °C, respectively.

Tourist destinations Manali, Dharamshala and Dalhousie recorded lows of 3.4°C, 8.8°C and 10.4°C, respectively.

Una recorded minimum temperatures of 7.3°C; Solan, 4.8°C; Bilaspur, 7°C; Hamirpur, 7.1°C; Nahan, 12.5°C; Mandi, 5°C; and Kalpa, district kinnaur, 2.6°C.

Keylong remained the coldest place in the state with minimum temperatures of –2.6°C.