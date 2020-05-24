Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Khaira makes unity appeal to ‘like-minded leaders’

Khaira makes unity appeal to ‘like-minded leaders’

Khaira made the appeal through posts on Twitter

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) president Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday appealed to Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Bhagwant Mann, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains and other “like-minded leaders” to unite to rescue Punjab.

Khaira made the appeal through posts on Twitter after eminent agriculture economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl, while praising these leaders in an interview, ruled out the possibility of their coming together to provide a third alternative. “I am willing to unconditionally unite with like-minded leaders of Punjab without any position...I urge @sherryontopp @BhatwantMann @simarjeet_bains to listen to this eminent farm scientist to rescue Punjab,” he tweeted.

The PEP chief further suggested that all well-meaning and like-minded leaders such as (former AAP MP) Dharamvira Gandhi, Sucha Singh Chhotepur and (suspended AAP MLA) Kanwar Sandhu should unite to rid Punjab of corrupt traditional parties.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Epicentre Bapu Dham Colony has 72% of Chandigarh’s total cases
May 25, 2020 00:01 IST
IAF set to raise second LCA squadron in Sulur
May 25, 2020 00:01 IST
15 arrested in Chandigarh for not wearing masks, released on bail
May 25, 2020 00:00 IST
Centre’s directions on foreign, domestic fliers to be followed in Chandigarh
May 24, 2020 23:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.