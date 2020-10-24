Khaki shame: Cops come to blows in Chandigarh’s Sector 26

Out to catch “suspicious elements” moving in the city, teams of the crime branch and Sector-26 police station came to blows in Chandigarh on Friday night, leaving two cops injured and the department red-faced.

The incident reported in Sector 26 comes at a time Chandigarh Police are already drawing flak for a spate of shooting incidents and gang violence this month.

Even as the incident left an inspector of the crime branch with a hairline fracture in the nose and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the area police station with fractured leg and arm, senior officials on Saturday tried to pass it off as an incident of “manhandling” due to “miscommunication” .

The incident has in fact once again brought to the fore a long-standing tussle and “credit war” between the crime branch and police stations in Chandigarh.

“The facts are not clear. It was an argument. They manhandled each other, as a result of which two of them fell and sustained injuries,” said a senior police official, who visited the spot on receiving information about the two police teams coming to blows.

The official, who did not wish to be named, said: “There was some misunderstanding as the crime branch team was in civil clothes. So far, no official complaint has been filed by anyone.”

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh, said: “We are getting the facts verified. A report has been sought on the entire incident. Action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.”

Call from nightclub led to brawl

According to sources in the department, it all started with two separate calls made from Eskobar in Sector 9, one to the crime branch and other to the police station, alleging threats being made by some patrons. Police were informed that the accused were travelling in a Hyundai i20 with Amritsar registration number and had gone to Sector 26.

Eskobar is the same nightclub where a Tik Tok content creator was injured in firing on the night of October 11.

Swinging into action, the Sector-26 police station team spotted the car parked outside a discotheque in the area and even apprehended its occupants.

As they were being taken to the police station, the crime branch personnel in civvies reached the spot and tried to take the suspects in their custody, leading to a heated exchange of words between the two teams.

According to sources, inspector Satinder Singh of the crime branch placed a barricade to stop the police vehicle taking away the suspects, but the driver dodged it.

Not giving up, the crime branch officials allegedly intercepted the vehicle after a short distance. It was then that the two teams came to blows, said officials privy to the development.

Looking at the commotion, ASI Ramesh Hodd of the Sector-26 police station, who was manning a naka close by, intervened. Both Singh and Hodd were injured and left with torn uniform in the melee, said sources. The two were taken to the police station after the intervention of senior officials, and their medical examination was conducted.

It later turned out that the suspects detained had refused to pay their bill on being denied hookah at Eskobar. They had left in a huff after an argument with the staff. Police let them off after questioning.