Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Khap body meets Sonali Phogat

Khap body meets Sonali Phogat

The khap committee also met Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia and requested him to conduct a fair probe.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:58 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Two days after Haryana’s Binain Khap sought the arrest of TikTok star-turned BJP leader Sonali Phogat for thrashing Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh, a five-member committee of the khap met Phogat at her residence in Hisar and asked her to clear the air on the incident.

Jind’s Saccha Khera sarpanch Sanjay Singh said the panel was formed to investigate the case.

“Sonali narrated the entire episode and said she believes in khap’s functioning. She assured the committee members that she would accept whatever decision the khap makes,” he added.

The khap committee also met Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia and requested him to conduct a fair probe.



“We are investigating this case and will hopefully solve it soon,” the SP said.

Angrej Singh, one of the committee members, said, “We have called a meeting on June 15 at Saccha Khera village to take a decision in this case.”

A member of khap body, pleading anonymity, said efforts were being made to strike a compromise between Phogat and Sultan Singh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fall in maize prices upset farmers, may hamper crop diversification plans
Jun 13, 2020 02:09 IST
Haryana takes 89 days to cross 6,000-mark
Jun 13, 2020 02:05 IST
Mullana Covid centre to only treat symptomatic patients from other dists
Jun 13, 2020 02:02 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jun 13, 2020 02:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.