Home / Chandigarh / Kharar MLA opposes high toll rates of Khanpur toll plaza

Kharar MLA opposes high toll rates of Khanpur toll plaza

Sandhu said people staying within 5-km radius of the toll barrier should be exempt from paying the fee

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu on Monday visited the new toll plaza near Khanpur, constructed by NHAI, on Kharar-Ludhiana Highway.

He said that since a large number of people from Kharar and nearby villages visit Morinda or Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on a daily basis, the people staying within 5-km radius of the toll barrier should be exempt from paying the fee.

“The fee is hefty (₹65 per visit – one way), and those travelling to Ludhiana and back on the road are paying as much as ₹260 per trip,” Sandhu said.

The MLA added that he has taken up the matter with Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan who said he would take it up with NHAI authorities. He added he will raise the issue in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha session.



MLA Sandhu pitches for war memorial in Kharar

Sandhu demanded that a war memorial-cum-public park be constructed on the vacant 15-acre defence land opposite the church on Kharar-Mohali road.

Speaking to the media, the MLA said he has written to Lt General RP Singh, general officer commanding in chief, Western Army Command, and district authorities in this regard.

The letter says that flag hoisting on Army Day and other days of national importance can be observed at the proposed war memorial.

“Names of all soldiers from Kharar who were killed in action can be inscribed on a plaque at the proposed war memorial,” Sandhu said.

He suggested that the entire plot should be fenced, or a boundary wall be constructed around it, and besides the war memorial, a public park should come up on it.

“The maintenance of the plot could be entrusted to the Kharar civic body under the supervision of the nearest Army sub-area. This will ensure proper utilisation of the land and benefit the people of Kharar,” the MLA added.

