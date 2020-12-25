Khattar adds firepower to Panchkula MC polls, holds marathon rallies

As he held marathon rallies in Panchkula on Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, seeking votes for candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) combine for the municipal corporation (MC) elections, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar took digs at the farmers’ agitation and said the intelligent people of the city knew who they had to vote for.

“You are seeing tamasha these days, when people say the government will repeal the law, that they will sit in protests. Is this democracy?” Khattar asked.

Khattar also touched upon the BJP’s winning streak in most of the elections, adding, “Over 70,000 representatives have been chosen by nearly two crore people. Now, there are those who are disappointed as their party did not come to power, We will teach them lessons only if we will keep them away.”

The meaning of democracy is that the points are explained in the assembly to people, meetings are set up, pamphlets are distributed. Go to media. There is freedom of expression, the CM said. “Indulging in dhingamasti (scuffles) won’t do,” he warned.

The people of Panchkula were intelligent, they should give a befitting reply to those causing trouble by voting for the BJP candidates, he said.

The CM held rallies at six places in Panchkula city.

Tomorrow is the last day of campaigning for the polls scheduled for December 27. The results will be announced two days later, on December 30.

Ranjeeta Mehta joins BJP

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ranjeeta Mehta, who had been holding protests outside the deputy commissioner’s office and even rode a tractor to support the farmers’ agitation, has joined the BJP. She was welcomed by CM Khattar and Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

Calling herself a true Punjabi, Mehta said: “Congress did not identify its real workers and does politics from its drawing rooms.”