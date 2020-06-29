Khattar calls upon teachers to inspire students

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon teachers to make valuable contributions in moulding the students as nation builders.

Highlighting the importance of the role of teachers in self-reliant India, Khattar on Monday said the education should not remain confined to only basic school curriculum (reading, writing, and arithmetic). Instead, he said, the teachers should focus on the overall development of their students.

“I am sure that in the discussion held today, we will get many ideas that help the students to become more cultured and self-reliant,” Khattar said while speaking at a webinar organised by the Haryana higher education council.

He said the role of the teacher was “very important” in recognising the hidden skills and talents of the students and grooming them to become the nation builders. “The teachers should inspire the students. The role of any government is to build universities, colleges, and schools. It can make policies to bring reforms in the education sector, but the role of teachers in nation-building, shaping the future of their students and enlightening society is of paramount importance,” he said, pointing out that under the ‘Atam Nirbhar Bharat’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, education remains one of the focal areas.