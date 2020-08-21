Khattar goes into home isolation for 3 days

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday went into a three-day self isolation after Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and certain officials posted at the CM’s residence in Chandigarh tested positive for coronavirus. Khattar had met Shekhawat on Tuesday to work out a solution for completing the construction of SYL canal. In a tweet, the CM said though he has tested negative, he is isolating himself for three days as a precautionary measure.

As per the Union health ministry, the median incubation period for coronavirus infection is 5.1 days (range 2–14 days), though a new study has found that incubation period could be as much as eight days. The precise interval during which an individual with Covid-19 is infectious is uncertain. “As per the current evidence, the period of infectivity starts two days prior to onset of symptoms and lasts up to eight days,” says clinical management protocol of the health ministry. Khattar will undergo another RT-PCR test on Monday, the fifth day of his meeting with Shekhawat.

MP Rattan Lal Kataria, who had also met Shekhawat, has decided to quarantine himself as well.

Cases cross 50,000-mark

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 996 new infections on Thursday, 44% of which came from six northern districts of Panchkula, Panipat, Ambala, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra. The new infections took the state’s tally to 50,926.

Eleven infected people also succumbed to the illness on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 578. Among the dead, three were from Karnal, two each from Panipat and Faridabad and one person each from Panchkula, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra.

As per a medical bulletin, 737 infected patients recovered on Thursday and the number of those cured of Covid reached 42,793. There were 7,555 active cases in the state, whose recovery rate was above 84% and the fatality rate stood at 1.13%.

Five NCR districts of Gurugram (111), Faridabad (88), Rohtak (72) Sonepat and Rewari (50 each) collectively accounted for 37% of the fresh cases reported on Thursday.

Among other districts, Hisar saw 44 new infections followed by Sirsa (25), Palwal (23), Kaithal (20), Charkhi Dadri (17), Bhiwani (16), Mahendergarh (13), Fatehabad (11), Jhajjar (6) and Jind (5).

Yamunanagar district magistrate Mukul Kumar said local markets will remain closed on Sunday and Monday and all shops and commercial institutions in the markets will open from Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 7pm

Test pregnant women at their doorstep: Badkhal MLA

Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha on Thursday visited Rohtak and directed health officials to conduct Covid-19 test of pregnant women, elderly and people suffering from any severe disease at their doorstep.