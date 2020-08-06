Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Khattar govt to distribute free sanitary napkins to 23 lakh women every month

CM says the state government has been laying special emphasis on the overall development of women and children.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal distributing milk powder to a beneficiary in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said under the ‘Mahila Evam Kishori Samman Yojana’, the state government will give six packs of sanitary napkins for free every month to about 23 lakh women and adolescent girls.

Speaking after launching ‘Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana’ and ‘Mahila Evam Kishori Samman Yojana’ here, Khattar said the education department has also prepared a scheme under which 6.5 lakh girl students would be provided six sanitary napkins every month.

Khattar asked all deputy commissioners (DCs) to include ‘Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana’ in their flagship programmes and make targeted efforts towards addressing the problem of anaemia and malnutrition among women and children in their districts.

He said the state government has been laying special emphasis on the overall development of women and children.



Under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Doodh Uphar Yojana’, fortified flavoured skimmed milk powder would be provided to children between one and six years of age in anganwadi centres and pregnant and lactating mothers under the integrated child development scheme.

Khattar distributed packets of skimmed milk powder and free sanitary napkins, which were also given to the beneficiaries of both the schemes in all districts who joined the programme through videoconferencing.

Khattar said Nuh was among the districts where the problem of anaemia among women and children was comparatively high.

He said his government has been working by focusing on 4S — shiksha (education), swasthya (health), suraksha (security) and swavalamban (self-reliance). He said now, another ‘S’ has been included to denote ‘swabhiman’ in order to ensure that people live with self-respect.

Minister of state for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda said Rs 256 crore would be spent every year on these schemes.

