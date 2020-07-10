Sections
Khattar hits back at Hooda, asks Cong to field its strongest leader in Baroda bypoll

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday had dared Khattar to contest the Baroda byelection, saying he is ready to face him in the fray.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday responded to leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Baroda byelection challenge by asking the Congress to field its strongest candidate in the polls.

While addressing a press conference here, Khattar said the Congress will face a humiliating defeat in the upcoming bypoll in the same way it suffered in the Jind byelection last year. “The Congress should pitch its strongest candidate in the byelection so that it cannot blame anyone for their defeat. We will win the Baroda bypoll with a huge majority in the same way we won the Jind byelection, where the Congress candidate was reduced to the third position. I will represent Baroda until the election is conducted. I am sure that the people will elect our nominee as we have delivered a transparent and corruption free government in the state,” the CM said.

Khattar hit out at the previous Congress government in the state and termed it synonymous of corruption. “Hooda and Randeep Surjewala should wash their hands and mouths with ‘Gangajal’ and join some other party. If the Congress wants to do a new experiment, they should pitch their strongest candidate in the Baroda bypoll,” he added.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday had dared Khattar to contest the Baroda byelection, saying he is ready to face him in the fray.



Baroda assembly seat in Sonepat district fell vacant in April following the demise of sitting Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda. No poll date has been announced as yet.

Khattar said the state government has suffered a revenue loss of ₹ 5,000 crore in the last three months and has received ₹ 290 crore through Covid relief fund. He said 300 government employees have deposited a month’s salary in the relief fund.

Khattar meets senior BJP leaders in Delhi

The CM visited New Delhi on Thursday to meet a section of central BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda. On Friday morning, he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the Covid-19 situation in the state. He then came to Rohtak, where he addressed a meeting of party workers to discuss the Baroda bypolls. Khattar went back to Delhi in the evening and will be visiting Karnal on Saturday morning.

