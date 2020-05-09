Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Khattar offers steps to support MSMEs

He announced the extension of the date of depositing electricity bills without penalty till May 31, to provide guarantee to MSMEs for bank loans from small industries development bank of India by the state government

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday made several announcements to bring micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) back on the track for economic and industrial development.

These announcements included setting up of bank complaint information centres for redressal of issues related to banks by the finance department, extending the date of depositing electricity bills without penalty till May 31, to provide guarantee to MSMEs for bank loans from small industries development bank of India by the state government, fixing the power rate at ₹4.75 per unit for agriculture-based industries up to 20KW and prefabricated housing for labourers in the factories itself.

An official release said that the chief minister said that during the nationwide lockdown period, the economic activity of all the states was affected and now they were being reopened in a phased manner. He said that the revenue collected in the last two months had been almost negligible as the revenue was mainly collected from GST, excise, stamp duty, VAT refund from central government and mining contracts. He said these were now being operationalised in a phased manner. He assured that a separate nodal officer would be appointed for issues related to HSIIDC.

Stating that the issues related to VAT refunds of 2017 were being resolved in a timely manner, he said that for about 1,300 applications, a refund of ₹162 crore had been made since April. He also assured to reassess MSME’s bank loans. The scheme to provide 10% working capital had also been announced by the central government, he added.



