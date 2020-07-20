Khattar rules out lockdown in NCR districts

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday ruled out the imposition of an immediate lockdown in the national capital region (NCR) districts in view of the large number of Covid-19 cases being reported.

Five NCR districts — Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonepat, Rohtak and Rewari — account for 63% of the total active coronavirus infections in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons at a press briefing, the chief minister said the government did not want to create panic by imposing lockdown in the NCR.

“Things have started coming back on track gradually. At this juncture, imposition of lockdown would be meaningless. Our focus remains on ensuring social distancing, wearing of masks, making people aware about taking precautions, and more testing,” Khattar said.

The chief minister said infections were being reported from only certain small pockets in every district. “So, there is no need for a lockdown in the entire district. Instead, we are pursuing an aggressive strategy in the containment zones whereby we screen more people and conduct more sampling, including rapid antigen tests,” the chief minister said.

Khattar said the state now has a recovery rate of over 75% which once fell down to about 32%. The mortality rate is also coming down, while our testing rate (14,000 per million) has gone up, he added.

Don’t pay heed to false propaganda: CM to farmers

The chief minister said two ordinances promulgated by the Centre — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance and Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance — were beneficial for the farmers and they should not pay heed to any false propaganda.

“These measures will help in doubling the income of the farmers. It will create an environment where farmers and traders have a free choice of sale and purchase of farm produce. It will also eliminate barriers to inter and intrastate trade and commerce outside physical market premises.

Khattar said it’s a false propaganda that the minimum support price (MSP) will be done away with after the implementation of these measures.

‘Can’t bring ordinance against SC’s decision’

In response to a query regarding the demand made by opposition parties to accommodate 1,983 physical training instructors (PTIs), whose selections have been set aside by the Supreme Court, by bringing in an ordinance, the chief minister said the government cannot bring an ordinance against the apex court’s decision.