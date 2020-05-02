Haryana CM Khattar slams Congress leaders for undue criticism, Randeep defends stand

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday hit out at Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala for what he termed as unjustified criticism.

Advising the Congress leaders to desist from political mongering in this hour of crisis, Khattar, in his televised address, said that all must face this pandemic unitedly. He also said, “In a recent all-party meeting, every leader had assured full support to the government in its efforts to combat Covid-19, yet it was very unfortunate to see that some were still busy in playing politics.”

Slamming Congress leaders for questioning the decisions taken in a recent cabinet meeting regarding increasing tax on petrol/diesel, bus fare hike and imposing market fee on fruits and vegetables, the chief minister said that it was unfortunate that in this hour of crisis, Congress leaders were busy in unnecessarily politicising the state government’s decisions.

Taking a dig at Randeep, Khattar said that the former had no moral authority to question the state government. People of the state, social institutions, all ministers, MLAs and former MLAs had contributed for the Haryana Corona Relief Fund. “Randeep Singh Surjewala is receiving a monthly pension of Rs 1.68 lakh from Haryana Vidhan Sabha and during his last five-year tenure as an MLA, he attended the sessions seven times only, and received an amount of Rs 1.12 crore,” said Khattar, adding that he was not aware whether Randeep Surjewala had made any personal contribution or not.

He said that due to Covid-19, economic activities had almost come to a standstill, because of which for the last two months, revenue receipts had been small and about Rs 10,000 crore was required to pay the employees’ salaries, pension and other expenses of the government. Hence the cabinet decided to increase VAT by Re. 1 per litre diesel and Re. 1.10 per litre petrol, increasing bus fare by 15 paise per kilometre and imposing 2 per cent tax on vegetables and fruits in Mandis.

However, reacting to Khattar’s jibes, Randeep Surjewala stood by his remarks on the new taxes and hike in bus fare and fuels charges. Stating that he had been an MLA for 18 years and chief minister for five and half years, he said in his statement released later in the evening:”Às regards my salary and pension, it is an MLA’s right not a favour extended by you. I do not alone get it, you too get it. When would you give details of salary or allowances to the tune of Rs 6-8 crore.”