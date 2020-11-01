Sections
Khattar targets Hooda at Baroda rallies

Khattar said the Congress has been reduced only to Hooda and his family

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 01:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Haryana

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala during a rally at Bhainswal Kalan on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Beginning a joint campaign for the November 3 Baroda byelection, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala trained guns at leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday.

Addressing a rally at Bhainswal Kalan, Khattar said the Congress was reduced only to Hooda and his family. “Hooda claimed to be your well-wisher and I want to tell you that, I am also yours if you will accept me. My native village falls under the Meham constituency which is adjacent to the Baroda constituency. If you elect our candidate, I will bring more developmental projects to the constituency,” he said.

Dushyant said Hooda claimed that no one could snatch the steering wheel from him. “I want to tell Hooda sahib that the Congress has given steering wheel to Randeep Singh Surjewala. He (Hooda) and his son have no respect in the Congress,” Dushyant said, adding that during Hooda’s government farmers were given ₹2-3 cheques for crop loss.

Reacting sharply to the allegations, Hooda said chief minister and others on his side are obsessed with attacking him. “The CM and his ministers do not have any work to show and no plan to share. The ruling party is trying to get votes by talking about non-issues and making personal comments against me. The people of Baroda have made up their mind to defeat the BJP-JJP by a huge margin,” he said.

