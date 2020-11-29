Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Khattar tells sportspersons to start preparing for Khelo India-2021

Khattar tells sportspersons to start preparing for Khelo India-2021

Inaugurates synthetic track at Chaudhary Charan Singh agri varsity

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said over 12,000 sportspersons from across the country will participate in 20 different events during the Khelo India Games-2021 to be held at Panchkula.

Speaking after inaugurating a synthetic track, constructed at a cost of ₹4.65 crore, at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, Khattar called upon the sportspersons to start preparing for the Khelo India event so that they can perform well.

The CM said the Khelo India programme is being run for sportspersons up to the age of 19, and it helps sportspersons to make their mark at the national and international level by practicing in their teens.

“These competitions are usually held in November or December under Khelo India, but this time it was not possible due to Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, Haryana will host these games in the coming year,” said Khattar, who also inaugurated the International Scientists’ Hostel in the university.

Haryana assembly deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa, Hisar MLA Dr Kamal Gupta and Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University vice-chancellor Professor Samar Singh were among others present on this occasion.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Nov 29, 2020 16:35 IST
OIC cold-shoulders Pakistan at big meet, Imran Khan govt puts up a brave face
Nov 29, 2020 17:29 IST
Farmers’ protest hijacked by extremists, Cong wants to incite riots: BJP leader
Nov 29, 2020 17:46 IST
‘Will rid Hyderabad of Nizami culture, turn it into Mini Bharat’: Amit Shah
Nov 29, 2020 17:07 IST

latest news

Artificial potato crisis created in Bengal, TMC govt to blame: Dilip Ghosh
Nov 29, 2020 17:51 IST
Startup develops software for displaying garment images in 3D
Nov 29, 2020 17:49 IST
IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Smith shines again as Australia beat India by 51 runs
Nov 29, 2020 17:53 IST
OSSSC recruitment 2020: 6432 vacancies for nursing officers notified, apply from December 7
Nov 29, 2020 17:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.