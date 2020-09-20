Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Khattar urges farmers to defer agitation, invites them for talks

Khattar urges farmers to defer agitation, invites them for talks

He said that the three farm Bills were in the interest of farmers and it was unfortunate that opposition parties were politicising the issue and misleading the farmers.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday urged farmers to defer their agitation against the three farm Bills. In a statement, Khattar said he has invited the farmers for talks. The CM said while everyone in a democracy has the right to express their views, maintaining peace in the state is also the utmost duty of every government.

He that the three farm Bill were in the interest of farmers. It is unfortunate that opposition parties were politicising the issue and misleading the farmers.

Khattar requested the farmers associations that while holding a statewide road blockade on Sunday they should ensure that inconvenience is not caused to citizens. He said urged that special care should be taken to ensure no obstruction in the way is caused for any patients going to hospital, pregnant women and vehicles supplying essential commodities.

