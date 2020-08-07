Sections
Khattar urges recovered patients to donate plasma

So far, 338 people have given their consent to donate plasma

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal presiding over a meeting of crisis management group (CMG) regarding Haryana’s Covid-19 status in Chandigarh.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday appealed the patients who have recovered from Covid-19 infection to donate their plasma and motivate people suffering from the disease to put up a tough fight against this pandemic.

“All such survivors should encourage people not to fear this pandemic, rather ensure that proper precautions are taken,” Khattar said while chairing the meeting of crisis management group regarding Covid-19 status in Haryana.

“So far, 338 people have given their consent to donate plasma,” an official spokesperson said.

Free Covid-19 test facility has been made available in all civil hospitals of the state, he said. It was informed that for sample collection, toll-free numbers 108 and 1075 have been set up.



In ‘Unlock 3’, a special campaign is being run to motivate people to wear masks.

FOREIGN RETURNEES

Additional chief secretary, health and family welfare department, Rajeev Arora, informed the chief minister that except in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Rewari, the number of Covid-19 positive patients is under control.

Under ‘Operation Vande Bharat’, as per the new guidelines issued by the Union home ministry, people returning from abroad are no longer required to remain in institutional quarantine for seven days.

Now, if a person returning from abroad gives a medical certificate issued 48 hours before the trip confirming that he/she is Covid-19 negative, then he/she will not be required to stay in quarantine, though it will be mandatory from him/her to stay in the home quarantine for 96 hours, the ACS said.

ONE COVID TESTING LAB IN EACH DISTRICT

Khattar directed the officers that at least one Covid-19 testing lab should be opened in each district where testing should be conducted through RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) method instead of antigen testing.

On this, ACS, medical education research department, Alok Nigam, said there are 16 testing labs, out of which 11 are government and five labs have been set up in private hospitals. Besides, 10 more labs will be opened soon.

Khattar was told that under the interstate transport services, about 150 buses of Haryana Roadways are being run in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

ELECTRIC CREMATORIUMS

Director general urban local bodies, Amit Agrawal, informed the CM that the number of electric crematoriums is being increased in cities and work has been allocated to build 14 such crematoriums. At present, additional 11 crematoriums have been constructed on the premises of existing crematoriums, he said.

