Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Khushwant Singh Lit Fest goes online this year

Khushwant Singh Lit Fest goes online this year

The first Digital Edition 2020 of KSLF scheduled from October 9 to 11

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Khushwant Singh Literary Festival, which is being held for the past eight years at the Kasauli Club, is going online amid the pandemic this year.

According to the organisers, the first Digital Edition 2020 of KSLF scheduled from October 9 to 11 will be thought-provoking, stimulating and pointing in the direction of ‘A New Life’, which is the theme this year.

Several sessions are planned over the three evenings, with a number of writers and celebrities discussing their recent books and interacting with their questioners and interlocutors.

The speakers include essayist and novelist Pico Iyer, historical novelist and environmentalist Amitav Ghosh, TV commentator Fareed Zakaria, activist Harsh Mander, columnist Shobhaa De, philanthropist Sudha Murty, write Chetan Bhagat and explorers Jono Lineen and Erling Kagge.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Oct 03, 2020 22:30 IST
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Oct 03, 2020 23:53 IST
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
Oct 03, 2020 21:05 IST
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Oct 03, 2020 23:11 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand adds 503 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally crosses 50,000-mark
Oct 04, 2020 00:20 IST
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body to demolish extremely dangerous buildings
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Four ‘extremely dangerous’ buildings vacated in Thane
Oct 04, 2020 00:18 IST
Concrete road at Taloja in Navi Mumbai ready for use this week
Oct 04, 2020 00:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.