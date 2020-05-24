Kids, cops among 53 test coronavirus positive in Haryana

Haryana on Sunday registered 53 new coronavirus cases from 10 districts, which took the state’s tally to 1,184.

While 14 fresh cases were reported from Faridabad, nine were detected in Gurugram, eight in Karnal, seven in Hisar and five each in Rewari and Sonepat. Two cases surfaced in Jhajjar and one each in Panipat, Rohtak and Kaithal.

According to health department officials, the new patients included two kids of Karnal; a cop posted in Kurukshetra district jail; a migrant labourer in Sonepat who had come from Delhi on May 22; a 19-year-old man of Kaithal and four members of an Adampur family with travel history to Delhi and Mumbai among others.

A Delhi cop and a Railways employee were among five people who tested positive in Sonepat. At least four members of a family were also found infected in Rewari’s Bikaner village.

Nuh, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts, however, didn’t have any active case of Covid-19 on Sunday and the state’s recovery rate was 64.61%, the health bulletin stated.

Also, no one among the Haryana natives, who were recently deported from the US, was found infected on Sunday. On Saturday, 64 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in Haryana, including 21 US deportees.

KARNAL CORONAVIRUS PATIENT BOOKED FOR HIDING TRAVEL HISTORY

Karnal: A coronavirus patient was booked by Karnal police for hiding his travel history and infecting six members of his family.

As per the police, the patient is a resident of Chaman Garden in Karnal city and runs a cloth house.

He had visited Delhi on May 15, but did not disclose his travel history and continued to come to his shop.

On Saturday, he, along with his wife and son, had tested positive and four more members of his family were found infected on Sunday.

Karnal SP Surender Singh Bhoria said the man has been booked under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.