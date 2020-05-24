Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Kids, cops among 53 test coronavirus positive in Haryana

Kids, cops among 53 test coronavirus positive in Haryana

State’s count mounts to 1,184 while recovery rate reaches 64.61%

Updated: May 24, 2020 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana on Sunday registered 53 new coronavirus cases from 10 districts, which took the state’s tally to 1,184.

While 14 fresh cases were reported from Faridabad, nine were detected in Gurugram, eight in Karnal, seven in Hisar and five each in Rewari and Sonepat. Two cases surfaced in Jhajjar and one each in Panipat, Rohtak and Kaithal.

According to health department officials, the new patients included two kids of Karnal; a cop posted in Kurukshetra district jail; a migrant labourer in Sonepat who had come from Delhi on May 22; a 19-year-old man of Kaithal and four members of an Adampur family with travel history to Delhi and Mumbai among others.

A Delhi cop and a Railways employee were among five people who tested positive in Sonepat. At least four members of a family were also found infected in Rewari’s Bikaner village.



Nuh, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts, however, didn’t have any active case of Covid-19 on Sunday and the state’s recovery rate was 64.61%, the health bulletin stated.

Also, no one among the Haryana natives, who were recently deported from the US, was found infected on Sunday. On Saturday, 64 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in Haryana, including 21 US deportees.

KARNAL CORONAVIRUS PATIENT BOOKED FOR HIDING TRAVEL HISTORY

Karnal: A coronavirus patient was booked by Karnal police for hiding his travel history and infecting six members of his family.

As per the police, the patient is a resident of Chaman Garden in Karnal city and runs a cloth house.

He had visited Delhi on May 15, but did not disclose his travel history and continued to come to his shop.

On Saturday, he, along with his wife and son, had tested positive and four more members of his family were found infected on Sunday.

Karnal SP Surender Singh Bhoria said the man has been booked under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Epicentre Bapu Dham Colony has 72% of Chandigarh’s total cases
May 25, 2020 00:01 IST
IAF set to raise second LCA squadron in Sulur
May 25, 2020 00:01 IST
15 arrested in Chandigarh for not wearing masks, released on bail
May 25, 2020 00:00 IST
Centre’s directions on foreign, domestic fliers to be followed in Chandigarh
May 24, 2020 23:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.