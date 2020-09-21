Kin of 32-year-old accident victim get Rs 15 lakh compensation

The family of a man killed in a motorcycle accident will get Rs 15 lakh compensation, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has ruled. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The mother and widow of a 32-year-old man who died in a road accident will get compensation of Rs 14.90 lakh, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) ruled recently.

Seema, 25, widow of Harish Chandra and Kailasha, 56, his mother, from Sohana village in Mohali , had sought compensation Rs 75 lakh against Kuldeep Kumar of Hoshiarpur and his brother Farmaish Lal of Kajheri village as well as ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.

Kuldeep Kumar was riding the motorcycle which hit Harish Chandra, leading to his death. His brother owned the vehicle, which was insured by ICICI Lombard.

The dead man’s kin then filed a petition under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. However, even as the case was listed for filing of written statements by respondents, both parties moved a joint application on September 2 for disposal of the claim petition on the basis of an amicable settlement.

The insurance company in a separate statement also made an offer of Rs.14.90 lakh as compensation.

In view of the compromise between the parties, the court ordered that “ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, would pay a sum of Rs.14,90,000 to the claimants (the mother and wife of the deceased) within 60 days from today (September 9) towards full and final settlement, failing which it shall entail liability of paying interest at the rate of 9% per annum from the date of filing of present petition, till its realisation.”

The court observed that 60% of compensation amount would be paid to the widow and the remaining 40% to the mother.