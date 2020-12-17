Kin of man murdered near Batra Cinema in 2017 get ₹9-lakh relief

A compensation of Rs 3 lakh each has been awarded to the victim’s father, mother and wife. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The family of a 29-year-old man, who was murdered near Batra Cinema, Sector 37, in February 2017, has been awarded Rs 9 lakh as compensation by the District Legal Services Authority.

On February 3, 2017, Ashok of Bhaskar Colony was brutally attacked by five persons, including four juveniles and a 26-year-old man, named Kala, alias Ghoru. He later died at PGIMER.

Over three years later, on November 27, 2020, the court additional district and sessions judge, Rajeev Goyal, found the five accused guilty of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and awarded them rigorous imprisonment for life with possibility of remission, commutation etc.

On December 11, the judgment was received from the office of member secretary, State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, regarding enquiry under Section 357-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure for compensation to the victim on account of suffering loss and injury, and for rehabilitation.

Following this, a legal aid advocate was assigned and notice to parties and investigating officer was issued on December 11. They appeared before the CJM-cum-secretary, DLSA, on December 15 and their statement was recorded.

On Thursday, Ashok Kumar Mann, CJM-cum-secretary, DLSA ordered, “After examining the entire case and verifying the contents of the claims with regard to the murder of the husband/son of applicants/victims – K Anandi (wife of victim), Tanpal (father of victim) and Angama (mother of victim) arising out of the reported criminal activity, it is clearly evident that it is a fit case for granting compensation to the victim.”

“In view of the meagre income of the victim’s family, coupled with other factual, social and economic aspects, compensation to the tune of Rs 9 lakh is hereby awarded to the applicants/victims – K Anandi, Tanpal and Angama,” the order added.