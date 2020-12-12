Know your case camp: Elderly Ludhiana man seeking accused’s arrest yet to receive justice

Police said they solved 714 complaints on Saturday during the “Know your case” camps held at six police stations and two wings in the city.

However, an elderly man, Narinder Kumar of Sant Enclave, returned disappointed from the Dugri police station. He has been making rounds of the police station for the past three and a half months seeking the arrest of those accused of thrashing his daughter, her husband and brother-in-law.

Kumar said the police personnel are trying to convince him to settle the case.

He added that Prabhjot Singh of Passi Nagar, along with his wife and mother-in-law, had thrashed his daughter Roop Rani, 28, of Urban Vihar on August 24, when she was returning home after picking up her four-year-old son from tuition.

He added that Rani called her husband and brother-in-law to the spot, but the accused thrashed them as well. A case was registered against Prabhjot , his wife Geet Kaur and mother-in-law Harjit Kaur. However, even as three and a half months have passed, police are yet to make an arrest.

On Saturday, the camps were held at Dugri, Dehlon, Sadar, Sahnewal, Division Number 7, Meharban and Tibba police stations and the economic offence and anti human trafficking wings. Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal visited the camp and listened to the grievances of residents.

According to the commissioner of Police under the scheme, victims, complainants and accused have the right to know the status of investigation and inquiry in FIRs and complaints. It covers all police stations, economic offences wing, child and women cell, anti-human trafficking, traffic, cyber crime cell and licensing unit. A service-oriented scheme, it is aimed at bringing greater transparency and accountability in the police functioning, and increasing police-public interaction.