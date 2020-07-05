Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Kotkapura firing: SIT questions then Faridkot SP

Kotkapura firing: SIT questions then Faridkot SP

However, then Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sukhmander Singh Mann and the then Kotkapura deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Baljit Singh, who is also an accused in Kotkapura firing case, failed to appear before SIT despite being summoned twice.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The special investigation team (SIT) on Sunday questioned then Faridkot superintendent of police (SP) Balbir Singh in connection with the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident.

However, then Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sukhmander Singh Mann and the then Kotkapura deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Baljit Singh, who is also an accused in Kotkapura firing case, failed to appear before SIT despite being summoned twice.

The SIT confronted SP Balibir Singh with the then Kotkapura station house officer Gurdeep Singh, who was in police custody and questioned them.

Inspector general of police and SIT member Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said that three cops were called for questioning, while only one appeared today. “Now, we will initiate procedure to question them,” he added.



EX-SHO SENT IN 14-DAY JUDICIAL CUSTODY

A Faridkot court on Sunday sent then Kotkapura station house officer (SHO) Gurdeeep Singh Pandher to 14-day judicial custody for his alleged role in tampering with the evidence in the Kotkapura police firing case.

The SIT, probing the 2015 firings on people protesting the Bargari sacrilege in Faridkot, had arrested Pandher by adding Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of the IPC in the FIR registered on Pandher’s complaint on October 14, 2015, against the protesters.

Pandher was presented before the court of duty magistrate Ekta Uppal after his two-day police custody ended on Sunday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With 895 new Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths, Bengal registers highest single-day spike
Jul 05, 2020 22:48 IST
Bubonic plague case in China, human-to-human infection risk: Officials
Jul 05, 2020 22:48 IST
17 new cases reported in Himachal Pradesh; tally reaches 1,063
Jul 05, 2020 22:43 IST
For grooms in Odisha’s Rourkela, Covid-19 turns marriages costlier
Jul 05, 2020 22:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.