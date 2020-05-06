Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Kotkhai case: HC dismisses Zaidi’s plea for 60-day parole

Kotkhai case: HC dismisses Zaidi’s plea for 60-day parole

His plea on the same issue was also dismissed by a trial court on May 1.

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The custodial killing case is an offshoot of the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old school girl in Kotkhai area of Shimla district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of Himachal Pradesh’s senior IPS officer Zahur Haider Zaidi seeking 60 days bail in the 2017 Kotkhai custodial killing case. He had moved the high court on Apri 28 in this regard. The detailed order is awaited.

His plea on the same issue was also dismissed by a trial court on May 1.

He had cited that he was suffering from hypertension and had not been keeping well. Claiming that he was susceptible to Covid-19, he had pleaded that he be granted bail.

Zaidi, an IGP-rank officer, is an accused in the Kotkhai custodial death case. He had been granted bail by the Supreme Court in April 2019. However, the trial court had cancelled the bail after prosecution witness and SP-rank officer Soumya Sambasivan’s statement that she had been pressured by the accused in an attempt to influence the trial.



The custodial killing case is an offshoot of the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old school girl in Kotkhai area of Shimla district. Six men had been initially arrested by the Himachal police in the case and one of them was later found dead at the Kotkhai police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 00:00 IST
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
May 07, 2020 00:36 IST
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
May 07, 2020 00:10 IST

latest news

With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
MCA secretary, 3 others booked for opposing burial of Covid victim in Bandra
May 07, 2020 01:16 IST
Industry in designated focal points can run operations without curfew pass: Ludhiana admn
May 07, 2020 01:14 IST
Samsung set to reopen 1,500 exclusive brand stores in India
May 07, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.