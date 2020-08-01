Kotkhai custodial death case : Court rejects Zaidi’s plea for B-Class facility, computer

Zaidi had filed two applications seeking better facility and a computer to prepare his defence. The CBI court had issued notice to the investigating agency to file its response. (HT Photo )

A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has disposed of both applications of suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Zahur Haider Zaidi, an accused in the Kotkhai custodial death case.

On Friday, public prosecutor for the CBI, KP Singh, opposed both applications saying Zaidi is facing trial for a heinous crime and did not deserve any special treatment in custody

After hearing both parties, CBI special judge Sushil Kumar Garg said “There is no such provision in the Punjab jail manual, under which an undertrial prisoner can be allowed to access computers for preparing their defence. Further, no inmate is allowed to use the computer in the office for preparing his/ her defence due to security reasons.”

The Burail Model Jail superintendent had informed the court that other material such a pen and paper had been provided to Zaidi and he was allowed to discuss his case with his advocate through e-mulaqat or telephone. Therefore, the court dismissed this application.

With reference to the second application regarding granting B-Class status to him for being a postgraduate and income taxpayer, the judge said, “No doubt Zaidi holds a degree in bachelor of science (engineering), but he is involved in the commission of murder along with other offences, which debars him from getting B-Class facility in jail.”

Stating ‘equality before law prohibits discrimination’ and ‘like should be treated alike, unlike should be treated alike’ the judge quoted Article 14 of the Constitution of India, which provides of equality before law or equal protection of the laws within the territory of India.

Dismissing the application, the judge referred to a letter issued by the Punjab government, department of home affairs and justice, which has been adopted by Chandigarh administration, as per which ‘prisoners involved in a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code are not entitled to get B-Class facility.”