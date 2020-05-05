Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Kotkhai custodial death case: Five accused withdraw bail applications

Kotkhai custodial death case: Five accused withdraw bail applications

The custodial killing case is an offshoot of the rape and murder case of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Kotkhai area of Shimla district

Updated: May 05, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Five persons accused in the Kotkhai custodial death case on Monday withdrew their bail applications.

The custodial killing case is an offshoot of the rape and murder case of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Kotkhai area of Shimla district. Six men were initially arrested by the Himachal police in the case, and one of them was later found dead at the Kotkhai police station.

The interim bail applications had been filed by the five accused on March 30. A month later, the case came up for hearing in a special CBI court, wherein a notice was issued to CBI.

The five undertrial prisoners who had filed the pleas are former Kotkhai station house officer (SHO) Rajinder Singh, the investigating officer in the rape and murder case, head constables Surat Singh, Mohan Lal and Rafiq Ali, and constable Ranjit Streta. They all are lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh.



Ranjeet had stated in his bail application that his elderly parents were alone at home and needed him during the pandemic situation. Mohan Lal had quoted that his wife was suffering from fibrosis and there was no one to look after her, so, he should be granted bail. Similar pleas has been filed by others.

However, during the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, the five accused, who appeared via video conferencing from the jail, withdrew their bail applications.

On Saturday, the CBI court had dismissed the interim bail application moved by suspended IGP Zahur Zaidi, who is an accused in the same case.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:59 IST
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
May 06, 2020 00:41 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
May 05, 2020 22:31 IST

latest news

Centre’s economic package may have small trader focus
May 06, 2020 02:02 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Ignoring social distancing, cops, volunteers throw dance party in Ludhiana
May 06, 2020 02:01 IST
Admission drive: Ludhiana Democratic Teachers Front condemn education officials for retracting statements
May 06, 2020 01:53 IST
64 flights will bring home 15,000 Indians in a week
May 06, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.