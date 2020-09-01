Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Kotkhai custodial killing: Zaidi withdraws bail plea from HC

Kotkhai custodial killing: Zaidi withdraws bail plea from HC

Himachal Pradesh’s senior IPS officer, Zahur Haider Zaidi, withdrew his bail plea in 2017 Kotkhai custodial killing case from the Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday....

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 20:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Himachal Pradesh’s senior IPS officer, Zahur Haider Zaidi, withdrew his bail plea in 2017 Kotkhai custodial killing case from the Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday. The plea was pending since February, when his bail was cancelled by a special CBI court in Chandigarh.

In May, he had sought bail on health grounds in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the same was dismissed by the HC. “The petition was withdrawn with a liberty to file it afresh in event of fresh cause of action,” his lawyer Sumit Jain said. However, a detailed order is awaited.

Zaidi, an IGP-rank officer, is an accused in the Kotkhai custodial death case. He granted bail by the Supreme Court in April 2019. The trial court had cancelled the bail after prosecution witness and SP-rank officer Soumya Sambasivan gave a statement before it, claiming that she was being pressured by him in an attempt to influence the trial.

The custodial killing case is an offshoot of an alleged rape and murder case of a 16-year-old schoolgirl from Kotkhai area in Shimla district. Initially, six men were arrested by the Himachal Police in the case and one of them was later found dead at the Kotkhai police station. The case is being probed by the CBI.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
Sep 01, 2020 20:24 IST
India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
Sep 01, 2020 19:28 IST
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 15:07 IST
Corruption scandal singes CPEC boss Lt Gen Asim Bajwa. Pak says he will explain
Sep 01, 2020 20:22 IST

latest news

Innovators gear up to transform paper notebook into tablet
Sep 01, 2020 20:39 IST
India, Australia and Japan to launch resilient supply chains for Indo-Pacific
Sep 01, 2020 20:39 IST
Unlock 4: No lockdown on Sundays in MP as govt eases Covid-19 restrictions
Sep 01, 2020 20:37 IST
Baby elephant named Shivani plays with water after her naming ceremony. Watch
Sep 01, 2020 20:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.