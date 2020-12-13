Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Kulbhushan Goyal is BJP’s mayoral candidate for Panchkula MC polls

Kulbhushan Goyal is BJP’s mayoral candidate for Panchkula MC polls

Everything appears to be set for the Panchkula municipal corporation elections scheduled later this month with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) naming Kulbhushan Goyal as its...

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 02:01 IST

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Panchkula

BJP leaders and workers with the party’s mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal (in red) in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora /HT)

Everything appears to be set for the Panchkula municipal corporation elections scheduled later this month with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) naming Kulbhushan Goyal as its mayoral candidate and the Congress likely to announce Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia as its nominee on Sunday.

Haryana chief minister Manohal Lal Khattar, BJP’s state in-charge Vinay Tawde, state president Om Prakash Dhankhar and other senior leaders were part of the state selection committee that met on Saturday to finalise the mayoral candidate and councillors.

On Goyal’s selection , a BJP leader said, “All names were considered, but the one who has more chances of winning was chosen.”

Though the Congress too held its selection committee meeting, the official announcement of the candidate is likely on Sunday. A senior leader not wishing to be named, however, said, “Ahluwalia’s name has been finalised, but the final call will be taken by Kumari Selja and she will announce the list of candidates on Sunday.”



Ahluwalia has been actively associated with Congress since 1988 and has contested elections since 1995. Before becoming the first mayor of the Panchkula city.

Goyal, 60, is a real-estate developer. He is the managing director-cum-CEO of Amarnath Agarwal Group of Companies and also president of the Aggarwal Sammelan, Haryana, Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College, Sector 46, Chandigarh, and secretary, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, BJP”s Gian Chand Gupta had defeated him by over 44,000 votes.

JJP to contest from four wards

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AAP wants CBI to probe ‘fraud’ in civic body
by HT Correspondent
‘6 months, 3.25 cr people, 3 phases’: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vaccination plan
by Faisal Malik | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release
by HT Correspondent
TMC, BJP lock horns as MHA calls 3 IPS officers back on deputation
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Those who believe in status quo can’t make history: Narendra Singh Tomar
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Panchkula: Two Delhi men held in ₹55 lakh extortion case
by HT Correspondent
Kulbhushan Goyal is BJP’s mayoral candidate for Panchkula MC polls
by Tanbir Dhaliwal
Review 25 years of Chandigarh MC, former MP writes to Badnore
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.