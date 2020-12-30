Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Kulbhushan Goyal of BJP elected Panchkula’s new mayor

Kulbhushan Goyal of BJP elected Panchkula’s new mayor

Defeats Congress candidate and former mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia by 2,057 votes

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 17:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Panchkula’s new mayor Kulbhushan Goyal (centre) flanked by Haryana Speaker and city MLA Gian Chand Gupta (left) and Haryana Congress leader Capt Abhimanyu celebrating the victory on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

BJP’s Kulbhushan Goyal on Wednesday won the mayor’s seat in the Panchkula municipal corporation elections by defeating Congress candidate and former mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia by 2,057 votes.

Goyal got 49,860 votes, while Ahluwalia polled 47,803 votes.

There were six mayoral candidates and 83 others in the fray for the 20 MC seats.

Of the 1.86 lakh voters in Panchkula, only 54% turned up to vote on Sunday. It was the lowest turnout among the three MCs, including Sonepat and Ambala, in Haryana that went to the polls.

Elections to the Panchkula MC took place two years after the first House was dissolved. It is for the first time there was a direct contest for the post of mayor, and elections were taking place in a bifurcated MC, as Kalka and Pinjore were separated from its limits earlier this year.

In the first election held in 2013, the Congress won the mayor’s post and majority in the Ho

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

6th round talks: Piyush Goyal, Tomar join farmer leaders during lunch
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Kashmir: 3 militants killed, say security forces; families allege the deceased were civilians
by HT Correspondent
New spike in UK cases as Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is approved
by Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Home ministry declares Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for 6 months
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Alia Bhatt clicks selfies with Neetu, Riddhima, Shaheen on vacation
by HT Entertainment Desk
NCP chief Sharad Pawar says Maharashtra’s MVA government is stable
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Under the shadow of Covid-19, Uttarakhand preps for New Year celebrations
by HT Correspondent
Happy New Year 2021: Wishes, quotes, messages and images
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.