Kulbhushan Goyal of BJP elected Panchkula’s new mayor

Panchkula’s new mayor Kulbhushan Goyal (centre) flanked by Haryana Speaker and city MLA Gian Chand Gupta (left) and Haryana Congress leader Capt Abhimanyu celebrating the victory on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

BJP’s Kulbhushan Goyal on Wednesday won the mayor’s seat in the Panchkula municipal corporation elections by defeating Congress candidate and former mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia by 2,057 votes.

Goyal got 49,860 votes, while Ahluwalia polled 47,803 votes.

There were six mayoral candidates and 83 others in the fray for the 20 MC seats.

Of the 1.86 lakh voters in Panchkula, only 54% turned up to vote on Sunday. It was the lowest turnout among the three MCs, including Sonepat and Ambala, in Haryana that went to the polls.

Elections to the Panchkula MC took place two years after the first House was dissolved. It is for the first time there was a direct contest for the post of mayor, and elections were taking place in a bifurcated MC, as Kalka and Pinjore were separated from its limits earlier this year.

In the first election held in 2013, the Congress won the mayor’s post and majority in the Ho