Home / Chandigarh / Kulbhushan Goyal takes charge as Panchkula mayor

Kulbhushan Goyal takes charge as Panchkula mayor

Says a cow shelter and dog kennel will be inaugurated at Sukhdarshanpur village on January 14 and priority will be given to making the city free from the stray menace

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 00:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta and (right) new mayor Kulbhushan Goyal at the municipal corporation office in Sector 14 on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Kulbhushan Goyal took charge as the mayor of Panchkula at the municipal corporation office in Sector 14 on Thursday.

He was welcomed by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, municipal commissioner RK Singh, MC councillors and other senior leaders.

The mayor said that a cow shelter and dog kennel will be inaugurated at Sukhdarshanpur village on January 14 and priority will be given to making the city free from the stray menace.

He added that initiatives will be taken to make Panchkula self-dependent and MC will try to keep the city clean and green with the help of residents. Also, industrialists from Zirakpur and Mohali will be encouraged to invest here.

Goyal had his first meeting with MC staff on Thursday. “A detailed meeting was held and you will start seeing results in a month. Main roads will be repaired, green cover will be increased and we are also encouraging industrialists to invest in the city.”

Gupta said that pending development works will be expedited.

