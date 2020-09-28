Kuldeep Singh Chahal is new Chandigarh SSP

Kuldeep Singh Chahal, a 2009-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been appointed the senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

Chahal started his career as an assistant sub-inspector in Chandigarh Police before clearing the UPSC exams and getting selected to the IPS. He is currently the Mohali SSP.

“The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the proposal of ministry of home affairs for inter-cadre deputation of Kuldeep Singh Chahal, IPS, from Punjab cadre to AGMUT cadre for a period of three years,” stated the department of personnel and training’s orders issued on Monday. Though the administration has received the communication, the official order is awaited, said UT adviser Manoj Parida.

Former SSP Nilambari Jagadale’s term had ended in August. The fresh appointment was awaited since then.

The Punjab government had sent a panel of three names for the post, including Chahal, Patil Ketan Baliram (AIG, counter intelligence, Amritsar) and Vivek Sheel Soni (SSP, Ludhiana rural). The UT administration had recommended Soni’s name to the MHA in July.