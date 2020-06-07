Kurukshetra farmers hold protest against ‘pick and choose formula’ of procurement

Sections
As per the schedule, 100 farmers are allowed to sell their crop daily, but the protesters alleged that the officials did not prepare any chart to choose the farmers

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Agitated over delay in the procurement of sunflower seeds, Kurukshetra farmers on Saturday staged a dharna at the marketing committee office in Shahbad.

They accused the officials of adopting ‘pick and choose formula’ and giving preference to the farmers known to them while buying the produce.

As per the schedule, 100 farmers are allowed to sell their crop daily, but the protesters alleged that the officials did not prepare any chart to choose the farmers. They (officials) had been randomly calling the farmers known to them, claimed Rakesh Bains, a farmers’ leader.

Mandi officials, however, accepted their demand of selecting the farmers by alphabetically arranging the names of their villages, following which, the protesters lifted their dharna.



