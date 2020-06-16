Kurukshetra University raises students’ concern with government

Following the Haryana government’s notification directing all higher and technical education institutions across the state to conduct exams of final year students from July 1 to 31, Kurukshetra University has written to the government about the concerns raised by students appearing for exams.

Less than two weeks are left for exams to commence, making it difficult for universities and colleges to make arrangements for students as many of them will be returning from other districts and parts of the state.

Since the guidelines for exams were issued on June 12, students had been sending emails to the vice-chancellor and their teachers expressing their concerns about safety as well as inability to reach exam centres with several restrictions on movement still in place.

They say even the syllabus of most of the courses has not been completed as the universities and colleges were shut in the first week of March.

“We had on Monday held a meeting in this regard where we decided to raise all concerns of the students with Haryana government. We have already written to the government and waiting for its response on the problems highlighted by the students in their e-mails,” said Brajesh Sawhney, director, public relations, Kurukshetra University.

He said the next decision will be made as per the guidelines of the government.

According to a senior teacher of university, who sought to remain anonymous, besides transportation and accommodation issues, students are worried about pending syllabus.

“As several top institutions of the country have already decided to promote their students, the Haryana government should also follow them as it is very difficult to conduct the exams,” he added.

A senior functionary of Rohtak-based Maharshi Dayanand University, on condition of anonymity, said, “How could the exams be conducted in the prevailing situation. There is no clarity on the transportation and stay of the students coming from the different parts of the state. It is very risky for students to appear for exams as Covid-19 cases in most of the districts are on their peak.”

Thousands of students studying in the colleges associated with state universities are waiting for the formal guidelines as well. “We are making arrangements to conduct exams of at least 1,000 final year students as per the government’s direction, but we are still waiting for the guidelines from Kurukshetra University,” said Abha Khetarpal, principal of DAV Girls College, Yamunanagar.