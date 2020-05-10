Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Kurukshetra village sealed as woman tests positive in P’kula

Kurukshetra village sealed as woman tests positive in P’kula

Her sample had already been collected before she returned to the village on May 7

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

The authorities have sealed the Harigharh Bhorakh village of Kurukshetra district after a 27-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Dheerender Kadgata confirmed the same.

She is posted as a cook in Sector 5 police station in Panchkula. Soon, after the Panchkula district administration informed the Kurukshetra administration about the patient, her village was declared a containment zone.

Pehowa SDM Sonu Ram has been appointed to monitor the situation.



Kurukshetra chief medical officer Sukhbir Singh said that the woman had returned to the village on May 7 but her samples had been sent earlier and on Saturday evening it was found that she tested positive.

He said that she was admitted at a hospital in Shahbad and samples of six of her family members had also been sent for testing.

The CMO said that since her sample was taken at Panchkula she will be counted in the Panchkula district and as of now there was no active coronavirus patient in Kurukshetra as two people who had tested positive have already been cured and discharged.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 22:48 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS’ cardio-thoracic ward
May 10, 2020 22:44 IST
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins tomorrow
May 10, 2020 21:56 IST
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
May 10, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

Coronavirus lockdown: Ludhiana meritorious school isolation centre converted into 500-bed hospital
May 10, 2020 22:50 IST
4 booked for murder of 55-yr-old man over land dispute in Faridkot
May 10, 2020 22:46 IST
DSP, 4 docs among 101 more test +ve in Punjab, tally 1,893
May 10, 2020 22:44 IST
Ludhiana DC sends show- cause notices to 266 absentee employees
May 10, 2020 22:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.