Labour leader held on June 22 for extortion booked again for cheating

Auxiliary nurse midwife accuses him of cheating her of ₹1.58 lakh by promising her a job in the health department

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A man has been arrested in Ludhiana for cheating a woman duping a woman of ₹1.58 lakh. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana Labour leader and president of the Akhil Bhartiya Purvanchal Kalyan Sangathan AN Mishra was booked on Sunday for duping a woman of ₹1.58 lakh after promising her a job in the health department.

This is the second case against him in the last past six days. Earlier, Mishra was arrested on June 22 by the Shimlapuri police for extorting ₹50,000 from a man Suresh after promising to arrange for police help to get the in-laws of his sister arrested for aborting her pregnancy.

Paramjit Kaur, 39, of Kot Mangal Singh, in her complaint to the division number 6 police station, said she was an auxiliary nurse midwife who had been assured by Mishra of a job in the health department if she paid him ₹3lakh.

When she said she didn’t have the money, Mishra asked for ₹1.58 lakh, which she had paid, Kaur alleged.



However, when no job offer came her way, Mishra refused to return the money, saying he had contacts with police officers and they would not take action against him, she added.

Kaur’s complaint had been lodged eight months ago on October 15, 2019, but the police acted on it after Mishra’s June 22 arrest.

After investigating the matter the police lodged an FIR under sections 406 and 420 of IPC against Mishra, who is in judicial custody and lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail.

