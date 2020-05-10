Sections
Migrant labourer found murdered in Panipat

The incident came to light when his landlord went to his room and spotted his body

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

A 40-year-old migrant labourer was allegedly murdered as he was found with his throat slit at Khel Bazar in Panipat.

The deceased has been identified as Dudhnath, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He worked in a factory in Panipat and was living in a rented accommodation at Khel Bazar.

As per the police, the incident came to light when the landlord went to his room and spotted his body.



He informed the police and a police team with forensic science laboratory (FSL) experts reached the spot.

According to Sandeep Kumar, incharge of Kila police station, Panipat, said that a case has been registered against the unknown person under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The body has been sent for postmortem and investigation was going on.

