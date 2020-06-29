Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Labourer held for rape of 9-year-old girl in Ludhiana

Labourer held for rape of 9-year-old girl in Ludhiana

The girl was at home with two of her younger siblings and her parents were at work when the accused, Joginder, a labourer, raped her. He is married and his family lives in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A man has been arrested in Ludhiana for raping his neighbour’s daughter. (HT Photo)

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Ladhowal police for allegedly raping the nine-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

The girl was at home with two of her younger siblings and her parents were at work when the accused, Joginder, a labourer, raped her. He is married and his family lives in Uttar Pradesh.

The girl was crying when her mother returned home in the evening from work and when questioned told her that Joginder had come over and given Rs 20 to her siblings to buy snacks. He had then raped her and issued threats to compel her to keep quiet, said sub inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the police station.

When the girl’s mother confronted Joginder he begged her not to lodge a complaint against him, but she informed the police, the SHO said.



An FIR under sections 376 (Rape) of IPC and sections 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Joginder and he was arrested.

