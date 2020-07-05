Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Labourer held in Ludhiana for attempting to rape 5-year-old girl

Labourer held in Ludhiana for attempting to rape 5-year-old girl

Case under sections 376/511 of IPC, sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act registered against the accused

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The victim’s father responded to the child’s cries to stop the accused from sexually assaulting her. (Shutterstock)

A 23-year-old labourer was arrested by the Sadar Police here on Sunday for attempting to sexually assault the five-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

In a complaint against Sonu of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandhra, the victim’s father, a scrap dealer, said he lured her to his room with a chocolate as she played on the street and attempted to assault her.

Sonu fled from the scene after the father rushed to his room on hearing the child’s cries and saw him attempting to assault her.

Assistant sub inspector Satish Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 376/511 of IPC, sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) had been registered against the accused.



Sonu was arrested while trying to escape from the city.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt blocks 40 websites of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice
Jul 05, 2020 19:39 IST
Lin Dan-fan Meiraba wants to be calm under pressure like his idol
Jul 05, 2020 19:36 IST
‘Black Lives Matter’ movement stirs Ghanaian artist in Covid-19 limbo
Jul 05, 2020 19:35 IST
SoBo bizman files extortion, threat call complaint
Jul 05, 2020 19:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.