Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Lamborghini impounded by Chandigarh Police for speeding

Lamborghini impounded by Chandigarh Police for speeding

Police said the car wasn’t racing against any other car but was being driven dangerously at high speed.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Lamborghini car with Delhi registration number after it was impounded by the Chandigarh Police on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

A white Lamborghini Huracan supercar, priced around ₹3 crore, was impounded at the Sector 16/17 dividing road on Sunday evening. The driver was booked for talking on the phone while driving, speeding and not carrying documents, including driving licence, registration certificate and third party insurance.

As per the police, the car was stopped near Matka Chowk. It was impounded and taken to ITI, Sector 28. The car has a Delhi registration number and is registered with Italica Motors Pvt Limited, a Lamborghini dealership. Senior officials confirmed that the challan will be for around Rs 20,000.

The exact amount will be determined when the driver shows up with the documents. Officials also confirmed that the licence of the driver will be suspended for a period of three months as he was on the phone while driving.

Police said the car wasn’t racing against any other car but was being driven dangerously at high speed.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

House schedule may change next session
Jul 21, 2020 04:17 IST
AstraZeneca data fails to impress some experts
Jul 21, 2020 04:11 IST
CanSino candidate shows promise
Jul 21, 2020 04:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Health minister says too soon for procurement in India
Jul 21, 2020 04:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.