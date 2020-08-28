Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Land fraud: Chandigarh man duped of ₹36 lakh

Land fraud: Chandigarh man duped of ₹36 lakh

Duped on the pretext of buying a plot in Manimajra

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police have booked a Zirakpur man for duping a resident of Sector 26, Chandigarh, of ₹36 lakh on the pretext of selling him a plot of land at Pipli Wala Town in Manimajra.

In his complaint, Tarsem Singh said that he and his son-in law paid the accused, Sushil Gandhi of Peermuchalla, Zirakpur, ₹36 Lakh for the land, but he failed to provide them no objection certificate (NOC) issued by notified area committee, Manimajra, saying that a rain water pipe is yet to be removed from the plot.

Singh said that on checking himself, he found that construction was on in the plot and found out that the accused had got the land registered in name of seven other persons, including his son.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at Manimajra police station.



