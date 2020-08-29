Lawrence Bishnoi can only be quizzed inside jail: HC

Sections
The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, if needed by any agency, can only be quizzed at the Central Jail in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, where he is lodged.

The high court order came on the plea of the gangster, who had expressed fear that he might also face the same fate as UP’s dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter recently. He had sought security cover and his transfer on production warrant in handcuffs only.

The gangster had alleged threat to his life from the police of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan and even the superintendent of the Central Jail, Bharatpur. However, he had said that for now, he was seeking protection only in the case of Haryana. With several FIRs registered against him in Haryana and Rajasthan, the petitioner is now apprehensive that when he is taken for interrogation in the context of the FIR registered in July in Sirsa, he may be ‘eliminated altogether’, his lawyer had told the court.

Bishnoi has nearly two dozen FIRs registered against him, including attempt to murder, extortion, snatching, carjacking and cases under the Arms Act in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.



The high court bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh, while seeking response from Haryana by September 18, asked the state as to why, especially in the situation of current pandemic, he cannot be interrogated at Bharatpur. Till then, if needed to be quizzed, he be quizzed there only, the bench said.

