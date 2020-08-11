Sections
Lawyer's house burgled of ₹90,000 cash, gold jewellery in Chandigarh's Sector 44

The robbery took place when the lawyer and his family were away for one night.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police have registered a case in this regard. (Representational photo)

Unidentified miscreants broke into a lawyer’s house here and decamped with ₹90,000 cash, gold and silver jewellery among other valuables when the family members were away, police said.

Mukesh Kumar Bhatnagar (45) of Sector 44, who is a practising lawyer in Punjab and Haryana high court, told the police that he and his family had gone to his father’s place in Sector 47 on the night of August 8 and when they returned the next morning, they found the house broken into.

Bhatnagar said the accused robbed silver and gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees, besides other valuables and ₹90,000 cash.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC at the Sector 34 police station.



ANOTHER THEFT IN SECTOR 8 HOUSE

A woman residing in Sector 8 has reported theft in her house. She stated in her police complaint that the accused broken into her house from a window on July 28 and stole her diamond and gold ornaments. The Sector 3 police have registered a case under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC in this regard.

