Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Lawyer’s remarks against court: HC imposes Rs 50,000 fine on petitioner

Lawyer’s remarks against court: HC imposes Rs 50,000 fine on petitioner

The court also imposed ₹50,000 on the man fine for ‘concealment of facts’.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on a Kaithal resident, whose counsel when faced with dismissal of petition told the court that he “had been instrumental in making many a judge.”

The court also imposed ₹50,000 on the man fine for ‘concealment of facts’.

The order was passed by high court bench of justice Arun Monga, who was hearing a plea from Shiv Kumar Chauhan, seeking direction to deputy commissioner and superintendent of police to initiate action for committing a fraud by trust members of a private school in the district. As per the plea, the petitioner was removed ‘fraudulently’ by the trust members as secretary in 2016 but police did not act on his complaints.

On November 3, when the court was about to pass dismissal order and impose a cost of ₹ 50,000 on the petitioner, his lawyer Sushil Gautam, the court says “very rowdily exuberates that paying costs is not an issue and he is even ready to pay ₹1 lakh towards the same”.



“He also boisterously claims that he has been instrumental in making many a judges and how can his arguments/contentions, therefore, be rejected by this court to dismiss the instant petition,” says the order.

The judge observed that the bench could have passed more strict order but it is taking a lenient view and preferring self-restraint from taking any further action and enhanced the fine on petitioner to ₹1 lakh in view of the lawyer’s behaviour.

As per order, during the hearing it had come to light that two civil suits are pending on the controversy before a court but the petitioner could not satisfactorily state as to why this fact was not disclosed in the plea.

It also said prima facie the dispute seems to be civil in nature and institution of the criminal proceedings is being sought for “collateral pressure and for settling private scores/gains”.

The petitioner should have first approached the trial court for redressal of his grievance before coming to the high court, it added.

The court recorded that the petitioner indulged in “subtle concealment” of facts and does not inspire any confidence for its intervention and therefore the fine was imposed to be deposited in Covid-19 fund of UT administration.

Gautam said, “I am yet to get a copy of the order. If advised so by my client, I would file an appeal against it and make a complaint against relevant people.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden wins in Michigan, in another major blow to Donald Trump
Nov 05, 2020 03:59 IST
Joe Biden says he expects to win US presidential election
Nov 05, 2020 03:58 IST
Arnab Goswami, 2 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 23:55 IST
US Election 2020: Divided states of America
Nov 05, 2020 02:03 IST

latest news

Whoever gets to sit in the Oval Office will be leading a weak US govt roiled by political rift
Nov 05, 2020 04:29 IST
US Presidential Election 2020: Ballots in, battle is on
Nov 05, 2020 04:22 IST
Democrats’ hope of a Blue Wave didn’t pan out as they expected
Nov 05, 2020 04:18 IST
Donald Trump immigration rule takes effect again during appeal
Nov 05, 2020 04:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.