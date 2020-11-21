Sections
Leisure Valley to come up in Ludhiana’s Haibowal

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3.6 crore

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With an aim to promote greenery and provide residents a place to spend time with their families, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) will come up with a leisure valley on an area of seven acres in Haibowal area. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3.6 crore.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, mayor Balkar Sandhu, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and other MC officials visited the project site on Saturday.

Apart from the leisure valley, the civic body will also build a road along the Buddha Nullah in the area at a cost of Rs 84 lakh. Also, an iron mesh will be installed along the 14-km long stretch of the nullah within MC limits, at a cost of Rs 13 crore.

Directions were issued to officials of MC building branch to remove a few encroachments along the nullah where residents have kept their livestock.

Ashu said, “Work orders for all three projects have been issued and they will be completed in six months. I am personally mentoring the projects and strict action will also be taken against officials if there will be any delay. The valley will have playing areas for children, besides grounds and recreation areas for adults.”

