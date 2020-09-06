Less than 50% students turn up for JEE (Main) in Ludhiana on Day 6

On the last day of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main on Sunday, less than 50% of students who had registered, turned up for the exam.

As many as 242 students out of 496 students appeared for the exam which was conducted at the ION digital zone near Sherpur Chowk by Tata Consultancy Services.

The question paper consisted of 75 questions with three sections comprising 25 questions each. Of the three sections (physics, chemistry, and mathematics), students found the maths section lengthy and some said chemistry was slightly difficult.

The exam was conducted in two shifts — morning and evening. As many as 125 appeared for the examination in the first shift which began at 9am and concluded at noon, while 117 appeared in the second which was held from 3pm to 6pm.

The students were satisfied with the arrangements made by authorities to prevent the spread of Covid-19. They said temperature check was conducted at the entrance and they were given masks. They were allowed to carry their own sanitisers and they were also available inside the centre.

Harpreet Kaur, a student, said, “I found the exam easy and balanced compared to the one held in January. I will be able to improve my score this time.

Another student, Ankit Khurana, said the exam was balanced, but the chemistry section was a bit difficult.