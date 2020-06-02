Sections
Lift gang back at it: CBI staffer loses gold bangle after accepting car ride in Zirakpur

Had accepted the lift as autos were demanding exorbitant fares; two women made her sit in the middle and kept pushing her around, till she got uncomfortable and deboarded the car, only to find her bangle missing

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A gold bangle of a senior private secretary working with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chandigarh, was stolen after she accepted a car ride to reach work on Monday.

In her complaint to the police, V Sharda, a resident of Zirakpur, said she was on waiting to hail an auto in Zirakpur around 9am to travel to Chandigarh for work, but auto-rickshaws were asking for exorbitant fares.

Meanwhile, a white Maruti Swift car stopped near her and the three car occupants, two women and a man, offered to drop her at Chandigarh in exchange for Rs 50.

She said she sat in the back seat, where one of the women was sitting. When the vehicle crossed ITBP Complex in Chandigarh, the woman sitting in the front seat also came in the back, making her sit in the middle. She alleged that the women kept pushing her from both sides, making her uncomfortable, so she asked the driver to stop and she got off the car.



Soon after, she realised that her gold bangle weighing about 10 grams, costing Rs 45,000, which she was wearing on her right wrist, was missing.

She informed the police, who registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 31 police station in Chandigarh, and started investigation.

