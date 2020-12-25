Sections
Light rain likely in Chandigarh from Sunday

Expect cloudy weather and a slight rise in day and night temperatures, say India Meteorological Department officials

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Light rain has been forecast for Chandigarh over the weekend. (HT Photo)

Expect light rain from Sunday after this week’s sunny spell, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

Due to a system of western disturbances, light rain can be expected in the city on Sunday with chances of its continuing on Monday as well, IMD officials said.

Cloudy weather and up to 10mm of rain is expected so a fall in day temperature is likely with a slight rise at night. Likelihood of moderate to dense fog in the city will increase after that, they added.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures here remained constant on Wednesday and Thursday at 21.5 degrees C, with a low of 4.7 degrees C on Thursday after yesterday’s 5.7 degrees.

The next three days will see highs of 21 degrees and 22 degrees C and lows between 5 degrees and 7 degrees C.

