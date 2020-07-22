Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Light rain likely in Chandigarh on July 24

Light rain likely in Chandigarh on July 24

Wind speeds up to 20km/h can also be expected with the rain, say IMD officials.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 22:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in the city from Friday onwards.

IMD officials said, “There are chances of light rain up to 20mm from Friday. Wind speeds up to 20km/h can also be expected with the rain.”

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature on Wednesday increased from 29°C on Tuesday to 31°C. However, the minimum temperature decreased slightly from 24.8°C to 24.1°C.

In the next few days, the day temperature is expected to remain around 33°C, while the night temperature will be around 26°C.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Assam flood situation continues to be grim; Centre assures Rs 346 crore as relief
Jul 22, 2020 22:18 IST
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
Jul 22, 2020 22:21 IST
History sheeter held with illegal weapon in Ludhiana
Jul 22, 2020 22:17 IST
Light rain likely in Chandigarh on July 24
Jul 22, 2020 22:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.